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Idaho police investigating crash involving semi-truck

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Idaho police investigating crash involving semi-truck
Idaho police are looking into a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck.

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho – A crash involving an 18-wheeler is under investigaiton in Idaho.

Idaho State Police (ISP) issued a media release that the agency is investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred on September 21, at approximately 3:41 p.m. Police say the crash occurred at the intersection of US Highway 93 and E 3100 N just north of Hollister, Idaho.

According to ISP, a 2007 Peterbilt driven by a 76-year-old female and a 77-year-old male passenger from Wenatchee, Washington was driving northbound on US Highway 93 while a 2022 Honda Odyssey driven by a 47-year-old female from Boise, Idaho with three adult passengers was driving northbound US Highway 93 ahead of the Peterbilt. The Honda began to turn westbound on E 3100 N when the Peterbilt attempted to pass and collided with the Honda.

Police say the driver and all three passengers of the Honda were transported to a local hospital via ground ambulance. The driver and passenger of the Peterbilt were not transported.

Additionally, police report that the driver of the Peterbilt was not wearing a seatbelt while the passenger was. All occupants of the Honda were wearing seatbelts.

The intersection of US Highway 93 and E 3100 N was blocked for approximately three hours, according to police.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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