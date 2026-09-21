Roehl Transport announces second driver pay increase of 2026, pushing top driver earnings beyond $100k

SPONSORED BY ROEHL TRANSPORT

MARSHFIELD, Wisc. — Roehl Transport recently announced its second truck driver pay increase this year, a move that will position Roehl’s top earning drivers among the highest-paid drivers in the trucking industry, with many earning well over $100,000 annually while getting home weekly, and in some cases daily.

As fleets across the country compete for experienced drivers, Roehl continues to lead by investing directly in the people who deliver for customers every day. The combined increases represent one of the largest driver compensation investments in Roehl’s history and will put millions of additional dollars into the pockets of Roehl drivers.

“We believe Roehl drivers should earn more,” said CEO Rick Roehl, who still maintains his CDL and hauls loads to stay close to the work and service Roehl drivers provide to customers. “Thank you, drivers, for your commitment to being on time, ‘Driving the Roehl Way,’ living our values and fulfilling our mission to deliver confidence and satisfaction to our customers,” he added.

The pay increases will be effective October 4 and apply to most company drivers in Roehl’s Refrigerated, Flatbed, Van, Curtainside and Dedicated Divisions.

Earlier this year, Roehl increased driver pay to reward longevity and tenure, including for those drivers who chose to start and grow their careers through Roehl’s on-the-job CDL training program. The company also increased Certified Driver Trainer compensation and added retention bonuses.

“If you’re a driver who wants to earn more operating well-maintained equipment with a company that is investing in your success, come and thrive as a member of my great team,” CEO Rick Roehl added.

The company also announced a significant compensation increase for owner-operators and lease-operators who partner with Roehl.

Roehl Transport is built on values: Safety, Innovation & Delivering Success. Roehl is one of North America’s safest trucking companies as recognized by the American Trucking Associations (ATA). Roehl Transport is a five-time recipient of the ATA’s President’s Award, the trucking industry’s highest safety honor. The company provides exceptional transportation services to customers across the United States and will celebrate 65 years in business in 2027.

The company employs many experienced truck drivers and offers paid CDL training for people who want to be truck drivers with a variety of fleet and home time options such as national, regional and dedicated positions. More than half of Roehl drivers are home at least every week. The company also offers a lease purchase program for those who want to own their own trucking business.

For more information on experienced truck driving jobs, owner-operator opportunities or paid on-the-job CDL training with Roehl Transport, call 715-591-7050 or click here.