Beyond company search: TruckCarrierHub delivers a new way to explore the US trucking industry

SPONSORED BY TRUCKCARRIERHUB

Article written by MSUNN Consulting

Every month, thousands of trucking companies and freight brokers enter the U.S. transportation market while thousands of existing businesses update their operations, authorities, fleet information and service offerings.

This creates one of North America’s largest publicly available transportation datasets — but until recently, exploring industry-wide trends has remained difficult.

Ask the right questions

Most transportation professionals are familiar with searching for an individual company, verifying a USDOT number or confirming operating authority. Those tasks are essential, but they answer only one question: “Who is this company?”

Modern businesses increasingly need answers to much broader questions about markets, growth and competition — questions such as:

Which states are attracting the most new carriers?

Where is brokerage activity expanding?

Which cargo specializations dominate different regions?

Are owner-operators still the backbone of the industry?

Which metropolitan areas continue to emerge as transportation hubs?

Accurate analysis of the answers is vital

The trucking industry has never lacked data; it has lacked accessible analysis. Converting millions of public registration records into information decision-makers can understand quickly has traditionally required significant technical resources.

Now, there’s a solution.

To address this challenge, TruckCarrierHub has introduced a new analytics platform that transforms publicly available U.S. motor carrier registration records into interactive dashboards designed for carriers, brokers, shippers, recruiters, researchers and transportation professionals.

How does it work?

Instead of reviewing individual records one at a time, users can explore active trucking companies, freight brokers, new registration trends, cargo specialization, fleet composition, and state- and city-level transportation statistics through visual reports and interactive maps.

These analytics have practical applications across the industry.

Carriers can evaluate expansion opportunities; brokers can identify growing markets; shippers can better understand transportation capacity; recruiters can focus hiring efforts on rapidly developing regions; and researchers and journalists can identify long-term industry trends much more efficiently.

The platform is built using official public U.S. motor carrier registration records published by federal transportation authorities and organizes that information into an intuitive analytics experience that is updated regularly.

As the transportation industry continues to evolve, publicly available registration information will become even more valuable — not because more data exists, but because better analytical tools make that information easier to understand and apply in everyday business decisions.

TruckCarrierHub combines one of North America’s largest public trucking directories with a growing analytics platform designed to help transportation professionals move beyond company search and gain a broader understanding of the U.S. trucking industry.

Through TruckCarrierHub, users can easily access trucking industry statistics, new FMCSA registration trends and much more.

For more information, visit truckcarrierhub.com.