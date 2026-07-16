The $100 billion bleed: How the parking crisis strangles trucking — and how ParkPro helps carriers fight back

SPONSORED BY PARKPRO

The U.S. truck parking shortage is no longer just an operational headache; it is a systemic economic and safety crisis that costs the transportation sector over $100 billion annually, according to recent supply chain economic impact data published via PR Newswire.

With approximately 2.4 million trucks fighting for just 697,000 official spaces, a stark imbalance exists.

A joint report by the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) and the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) confirms that only one parking stall exists for every 11 drivers on the road. This math creates a desperate daily scramble that leaves roughly 70% of operators relying on informal, unsafe setups.

While many might be waiting for government to intervene to develop more truck parking, it simply cannot move at the speed this crisis demands. Public projects require funding cycles, land acquisition, environmental review, permitting and construction which equates to years before a difference if felt.

Drivers need parking tonight, not 10 years from now.

Fortunately, ParkPro is tackling the crisis immediately. By transforming underutilized real estate into a marketplace of bookable parking assets, ParkPro can start to relieve some of the burden now. And the company is now seeking carriers to partner with to provide that needed parking.

The Cost of the Scramble: Financial Bleeding for Carriers

For fleets, the parking shortage is much more than an inconvenience for its drivers. It acts as a silent tax on productivity.

Carrier Margins: Comprehensive research from ATRI reveals the average driver sacrifices 56 minutes of legal drive time per day just hunting for a place to park. This operational lag forces drivers to circle an extra 15 miles daily, burning fuel and accelerating equipment wear. Cumulatively, industry studies indicate this efficiency drop burns $37.7 billion in extra mileage and over $82 billion in lost productivity across the industry each year.

Average Daily Search Time: 56 Min —> 15 Extra Miles/Day = $380 Lost/Day Per Driver

The ParkPro Solution

ParkPro offers an immediate solution to mitigate this financial drain through guaranteed, already in existence, reservable spaces that carriers can contract for use on behalf of its drivers.

The fastest way to create truck parking is not to pour more concrete. It is to unlock the concrete that is already poured.

Across America, large event venues, retail centers, convention complexes, fairgrounds, civic campuses and other institutional properties sit on enormous, paved footprints. Many of those properties are underutilized overnight, precisely when truck parking demand is highest. They were not built as truck stops, but they were built to safely accommodate thousands of people and vehicles at a time.

They already have what the industry needs: lighting, security, multiple access points, professional property management and commercial-grade infrastructure. They are also commonly surrounded by lodging, restaurants, convenience stores and other hospitality services that make a driver’s required rest period safer and more humane.

By unlocking this real estate near major freight corridors, the platform allows dispatchers to book spaces in advance. This eliminates the final 56-minute search window, letting drivers run their full Hours of Service (HOS) clock with confidence.

Carriers must take action to help solve the burden that is infringing on their bottom line and wreaking havoc on driver retention.

For too long, the industry has put the issue of parking on the drivers themselves. But it’s not a driver’s personal problem to solve. It is a business expense.

The driver is complying with federal safety rules while protecting the carrier’s equipment, freight, customers and reputation. We would never expect a company driver to pay for diesel fuel or routine maintenance. We should not expect that driver to absorb the cost or headache of securing required parking either.

A New Approach: Saves Time, Increases Bottom Line, Retains Drivers

ParkPro was intentionally designed to work with carriers who can reserve and subsidize parking for their drivers. That gives transportation companies a practical way to reduce one of the most persistent frustrations in a driver’s day while improving route predictability, Hours-of-Service compliance, cargo security and on-time performance.

It also gives carriers a meaningful retention tool.

Driver attrition is rarely caused by one dramatic event. It is usually the accumulation of small, repeated signals that tell a professional driver, ‘You are on your own.’ A carrier that pays for safe, predictable parking sends the opposite message: ‘We planned for you.’

That is more than a benefit. It is respect expressed through an operating decision.

Professional drivers keep our economy moving, often while the rest of us are asleep. They deserve safe places to rest, certainty at the end of a long day, and employers willing to recognize that parking is part of the cost of moving freight responsibly.

ParkPro is here to assist carriers with a meaningful solution to its drivers’ parking challenges.

Here’s how —> Drivers help their carrier understand where they need parking most; ParkPro works with the carrier to secure parking options in those locations.

Complete the quick form at park.pro/#sign-up, and let ParkPro find parking for your drivers tonight — and every night.