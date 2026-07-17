Atlas World Group names new leadership

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Atlas World Group Inc. is announcing the appointments of Jason Loehr and Tiffany Kelley, who will help to drive Atlas’ brand and growth.

Loehr will serve as vice president of corporate marketing where he will spearhead the company’s brand strategy, with Kelley serving as director of marketing to help further this mission.

“At Atlas, our strength has always come from our people and the trust they build every day through our brand,” said Ryan McConnell, president, Atlas. “Jason and Tiffany bring the kind of forward-thinking leadership that will help us continue evolving that legacy, strengthening how we tell our story, connect with customers and support our agents. As we grow and invest in our marketing capabilities, we’re focused on advancing a brand that empowers our customers and our network to go new places, expanding what’s possible for Atlas and the people we serve.”

Jason Loehr

Loehr will lead the development and execution of Atlas’ corporate marketing strategy, with a focus on strengthening brand positioning, accelerating growth and deepening customer engagement.

“He brings a track record of building high-performing teams and leading marketing transformation across complex organizations,” Atlas said.

Most recently, he advised brands on maximizing opportunities with their data at Tracer and co-founded the AI consultancy Haystack. Previously, he directed more than $1 billion in media investment at Inspire Brands, led digital transformation at Humana, and turned Brown-Forman into a digital-engaged, data-led, global brand builder.

“Atlas World Group has built a powerful legacy grounded in trust, quality, and an exceptional agent network,” Loehr said “Its willingness to lead, particularly through early adoption of technologies like AI, sets it apart. I’m excited to build on that foundation, strengthen our brand positioning, and drive meaningful engagement across the enterprise.”

Tiffany Kelley

Kelley rejoins Atlas as director of marketing, where she will focus on advancing key marketing initiatives and elevating the company’s brand presence. She will partner closely with corporate leadership to drive strategic marketing efforts that support business growth and strengthen engagement across Atlas’ network.

“Kelley brings a diverse background in digital marketing and platform strategy,” Atlas said. “Most recently, she served as digital platforms manager at Amcor, where she led initiatives to enhance digital experiences and optimize marketing performance across global platforms.”

Prior to Amcor, Kelley began her career at Atlas, where she developed a strong foundation in marketing and website strategy. Her return to the organization reflects both her deep familiarity with the brand and her continued growth as a marketing leader.

“I’m excited to be back at Atlas in a new capacity to help drive awareness of a brand that has a proven track record of being a leader in the industry,” Kelley said. “Coming back to Atlas is a full circle moment as it is where I began my marketing career, and I can’t wait to dig in and help us further our mission.”