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Averitt opens new Tulsa, Oklahoma facility

By Dana Guthrie -
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Averitt opens new Tulsa, Oklahoma facility
Averitt expands presence in Oklahoma with new Tulsa facility. (Photo courtesy Averitt)

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt is opening its newest facility in Tulsa, Okla., expanding capacity and strengthening service for customers throughout the region.

“As our customers continue to grow, it is important that our network grows with them,” said Barry Blakely, president, COO, Averitt. “This new Tulsa facility strengthens our ability to provide dependable service today while creating opportunities to support the region well into the future.”

Looking Ahead

The new Tulsa service center will continue to support growth in the area while providing greater operational efficiency. The facility features 33 dock doors, an increase from the previous location’s 16 doors, along with 16,800 square feet of dock space, up from 3,500 square feet. The property also includes ample truck and trailer parking to support current operations and future expansion.

“The expanded facility reflects Averitt’s continued investment in its network and its commitment to providing dependable transportation solutions backed by modern infrastructure,” Averitt said. “The additional capacity positions the Tulsa service center to meet increasing customer demand while supporting long-term growth throughout the region.”

The new Tulsa facility is located at 14549 E Admiral Place. For more information about Averitt’s transportation and supply chain services at the facility, click here. 

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

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