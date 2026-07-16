Averitt opens new Tulsa, Oklahoma facility

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt is opening its newest facility in Tulsa, Okla., expanding capacity and strengthening service for customers throughout the region.

“As our customers continue to grow, it is important that our network grows with them,” said Barry Blakely, president, COO, Averitt. “This new Tulsa facility strengthens our ability to provide dependable service today while creating opportunities to support the region well into the future.”

Looking Ahead

The new Tulsa service center will continue to support growth in the area while providing greater operational efficiency. The facility features 33 dock doors, an increase from the previous location’s 16 doors, along with 16,800 square feet of dock space, up from 3,500 square feet. The property also includes ample truck and trailer parking to support current operations and future expansion.

“The expanded facility reflects Averitt’s continued investment in its network and its commitment to providing dependable transportation solutions backed by modern infrastructure,” Averitt said. “The additional capacity positions the Tulsa service center to meet increasing customer demand while supporting long-term growth throughout the region.”

The new Tulsa facility is located at 14549 E Admiral Place. For more information about Averitt’s transportation and supply chain services at the facility, click here.