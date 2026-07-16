Memphis distributor to open new logistics center in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA – Highline Warren, an American vertically integrated distributor of automotive aftermarket and cleaning products, is investing $170 million in a new logistics and operations center in McDonough, Ga. The multi-year investment will create 160 new jobs.

Governor Brian Kemp made the announcement this week via media release.

“Like so many other businesses, Highline Warren recognizes Georgia’s advantages when it comes to affordably producing and efficiently moving products to market,” Kemp said. “With reliable logistics infrastructure that includes the fastest growing port on the East Coast, our state offers unmatched connectivity and a highly-skilled workforce that leads to success. This investment will further grow opportunities for hardworking Georgians, and I want to thank Highline Warren for choosing us.”

Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., Highline Warren distributes and manufactures maintenance and cleaning solutions for automotive, home, commercial, and industrial applications. Through a network of facilities spanning the country, the company produces, sources, and delivers over 30,000 consumable products, including automotive fluids, chemicals, filters, and cleaning solutions. The company currently employs an estimated 1,700 teammates and serves thousands of customers across North America.

“This investment reflects our continued focus on strengthening our network to better serve our customers,” said Darcy Curran, CEO of Highline Warren. “McDonough and the State of Georgia offer a strategic location with access to a skilled workforce and strong logistics connections to global markets. The region also provides access to our first port of entry on the East Coast, enhancing our ability to move products efficiently, simplify the supply chain for our customers, and support our long-term growth.”