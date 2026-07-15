Trucker suffers minor injuries in New York rollover

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. — A truck driver is nursing minor injuries after his big rig overturned and spilled a load of gravel.

According to the New York State Police, shortly after 8:00 a.m. on July 14, 2026, troopers were dispatched to Exit 20 of the New York State Thruway (I-87) in Saugerties for a tractor-trailer rollover.

State police say its investigation revealed that Evenor B. Melgar, 56, of Bay Shore, N.Y., was operating a 2006 Peterbilt tractor-trailer when he overturned while entering the Thruway at Exit 20. The load of gravel spilled, blocking both the southbound entry and exit ramps. Speed appeared to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Melgar was transported to Kingston Hospital with minor injuries.

The ramps were closed for several hours for cleanup and vehicle removal.

Melgar was ticketed for a vehicle and traffic law violation.