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Trucker suffers minor injuries in New York rollover

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Trucker suffers minor injuries in New York rollover
A truck driver is nursing minor injuries after his big rig overturned and spilled a load of gravel. (Courtesy NYSP)

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. — A truck driver is nursing minor injuries after his big rig overturned and spilled a load of gravel.

According to the New York State Police, shortly after 8:00 a.m. on July 14, 2026, troopers were dispatched to Exit 20 of the New York State Thruway (I-87) in Saugerties for a tractor-trailer rollover.

State police say its investigation revealed that Evenor B. Melgar, 56, of Bay Shore, N.Y., was operating a 2006 Peterbilt tractor-trailer when he overturned while entering the Thruway at Exit 20. The load of gravel spilled, blocking both the southbound entry and exit ramps. Speed appeared to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Melgar was transported to Kingston Hospital with minor injuries.

The ramps were closed for several hours for cleanup and vehicle removal.

Melgar was ticketed for a vehicle and traffic law violation.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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