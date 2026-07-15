Feathers on the freeway: ISP corrals chickens after truck crash

LAKE STATION, Ind. – Troopers with the Indiana State Police (ISP) found themselves looking for livestock on Tuesday after a commercial vehicle crashed and left the scene, leaving behind several crates of chickens.

According to an ISP release, at approximately 10:05 a.m. Tuesday, the agency received reports of a Volvo truck that had crashed on the I‑80 eastbound ramp to I‑90 at the 15‑mile marker.

“Dispatch further advised that several crates containing live chickens had been scattered across the roadway as a result of the crash,” the release stated.

When troopers arrived, ISP said they located 28 crates, each containing approximately eight chickens, scattered across the ramp lane. Several chickens were observed walking freely on the ramps.

Police say the truck involved had left the scene before troopers’ arrival.

Troopers moved the crates of live chickens to the right shoulder to clear the roadway. Additional troopers later arrived and assisted with safely catching the loose chickens.

The Indiana Toll Road also responded and transported the surviving chickens to a shaded area at their facility. Lake County Animal Control, the Humane Society, and the Region I Rescue Team arrived and took possession of the chickens for proper care and handling.

Police said evidence at the scene indicates the vehicle hauling the chickens struck the concrete median wall, causing the crates to fall from the truck. Dozens of chickens died as a result of their crates falling from the truck onto the roadway.

Anyone with information regarding the owner of the truck and/or the chickens is asked to contact Trooper Garcia at the Indiana State Police Lowell Post at 219‑696‑6242. The crash remains under investigation.