Diesel prices rise by more than 20 cents per gallon

Diesel prices skyrocketed this week as the war in Iran has heated up in recent days.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s weekly report, the average price of a gallon of diesel leaped by nearly 22 cents per gallon from $4.578 to $4.796.

The biggest jump came from the Gulf Coast Region which increased from $4.225 to $4.546. The Lower Atlantic Region’s increase nearly reached 30 cents rising from $4.477 to $4.748.

There was one region that actually reported a slight drop in its price. The New England Region slipped from $5.220 to $5.189.

, oil prices rose again Tuesday as fighting intensified in the Middle East, with the price of U.S. crude oil topping $80 for the first time in a month. The price of Brent crude climbed 4.3% to $86.90 a barrel after soaring nearly 10% on Monday.

According to an Associated Press report on Tuesday morning, oil prices are still below their wartime peak of nearly $120 a barrel, but uncertainty over the future stability of supplies has deepened as the U.S. and Iran each assert they control the Strait of Hormuz. Fighting in the region has kept oil tankers from using the waterway to deliver crude to customers from the Persian Gulf, driving up fuel prices worldwide.