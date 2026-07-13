Oil prices jump and world shares are mixed as US and Iran carry out airstrikes

BANGKOK (AP) — Oil prices jumped and world shares were mixed on Monday after the U.S. carried out airstrikes and Iran retaliated.

In early European trading, Germany’s DAX added 0.2% to 25,105.55 and the CAC 40 in Paris edged 0.1% higher, to 8,347.26. Britain’s FTSE 100 also was up just 0.1%, at 10,506.86.

U.S. stock futures were mixed, with the contract for the S&P 500 down 0.3% and that for the Dow nearly unchanged. The Nasdaq composite future lost 0.9%.

The price of Brent crude, the international standard, climbed as much as nearly 5% early Monday before falling back. As of early morning in Europe, it was up 2.3% at $77.72 per barrel, while U.S. benchmark crude added 2.1% to $72.92 per barrel.

Prices for both types of crude oil recently had slipped back to around the levels they were at before the war with Iran began after the two sides set an interim agreement on ending the conflict and ships resumed transporting oil through the Strait of Hormuz.

However, the United States launched several waves of strikes on Iran into Monday morning over an Iranian attack on a container ship in the strait that set it ablaze and left a crew member missing over the weekend. Iran retaliated by targeting countries across the Middle East.