UVeye partners with Mesilla Valley Transportation to enhance commercial truck inspections

TEANECK, N.J. — UVeye is partnering with Mesilla Valley Transportation (MVT) to bring state-of-the-art launch vehicle inspection systems to the middle mile, improving safety, consistency and operational efficiency across MVT’s fleets.

“Commercial transportation operates at enormous scale, where improvements in inspection speed, consistency, and accuracy can have a far-reaching impact,” said Amir Hever, CEO, co-founder, UVeye. “With thousands of tractors and trailers moving freight across the Americas every day, we’re excited to work with MVT to support safer and more efficient fleet operations.”

Automated Inspections — An Essential Tool

“With fleet operators focusing more and more on reducing downtime while maintaining the highest safety standards, automated inspections are becoming an increasingly essential tool,” the companies said. “This partnership brings UVeye’s advanced computer-vision inspection technology to MVT’s trucking operations, enabling one of the industry’s largest privately owned fleets across the continental United States, Mexico and Canada to benefit from comprehensive, granular drive-thru inspections.”

Scanning in Seconds

“UVeye’s drive-thru scanners perform a complete 360° scan of heavy-duty vehicles in seconds, detecting exterior, underbody, tire and mechanical flaws and identifying damages or modifications,” UVeye said. “Inspection results are presented via digital reports designed to improve safety, consistency, and operational efficiency. The system supports Class 6–8 trucks and complies with CTPAT17 requirements in the US and UK, enabling an automated 17-point inspection process.”

Utilized by leading organizations including Amazon, General Motors, Jaguar Land Rover, Hertz, Subaru of America, and hundreds of dealerships worldwide, UVeye’s AI-powered systems help identify tire issues, underbody anomalies, leaks, damage, and other vehicle conditions that may require attention, according to UVeye.

“With more than 1,000 systems deployed globally across dealerships, fleets, auctions, rental operations and OEM logistics facilities, UVeye’s systems scan more than 3 million vehicles every month and are trained on the industry’s largest proprietary database of vehicular components and defects, continuously enriched by billions of new images annually,” UVeye said.