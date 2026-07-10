Smarter Operations. Better Margins: TCA and PCS Software launch new educational series

WASHINGTON — The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) is introducing Smarter Operations. Better Margins., a new educational series presented by PCS Software, TCA’s Premier Education Partner.

“Designed for small to mid-sized carriers, this four-part series provides practical strategies to help fleet leaders improve efficiency, protect margins and make smarter operational decisions,” TCA said. “Participants will explore how technology, automation, data and process improvements can streamline operations, strengthen back-office workflows, improve maintenance planning and maximize technology ROI.

TPP Facilitator Steve Phillips will moderate each session, creating continuity across the series while encouraging meaningful discussion, shared insights, and connections between topics.

AI & Automation 101: Demystifying “Agents” in Your Daily Operations

Discover how AI and automation are transforming trucking operations. This session covers AI agents, practical automation strategies, and real-world applications to help carriers improve efficiency and protect margins.

This session will be held at 1 p.m. EST, Sept. 10.

The Streamlined Back Office: Scaling Your Workforce Without the Churn

Learn how to optimize back-office operations with automation and smarter workflows. This session explores change management, process improvements, and tools that help carriers work more efficiently.

This session will be held 1 p.m. EST, Oct. 8.

Beyond the Gut Feeling: Shifting from Preventative to Predictive Maintenance

Learn how predictive maintenance can help reduce downtime, optimize equipment performance, and improve maintenance planning. This session covers using fleet data to make smarter service decisions and move beyond reactive repairs.

This session will be held 1 p.m. EST, Nov. 12.

Trimming the Tech Fat: Optimizing Your Stack for Maximum ROI

Get more from your technology investments. This session covers technology audits, data consolidation, and practical strategies to eliminate unnecessary software costs and maximize ROI.

This session will be held 1 p.m. EST, Dec. 10.

“Thanks to the generous support of PCS Software, registration is free for all TCA members,” TCA said.

Click here to register.