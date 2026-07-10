Carrier Transicold launches Fleet Refresh program

ATHENS, Ga. — Carrier Transicold is announcing Fleet Refresh, a new program that enables refrigerated fleets to replace aging transport refrigeration units (TRUs) on existing trailers, providing an alternative to full trailer replacement.

“Many fleets are extending trailer life cycles because of equipment costs and supply constraints, but they still need reliable refrigeration performance,” said Greg Turner, trailer product manager, truck trailer Americas, Carrier Transicold. “Fleet Refresh gives customers access to the latest Carrier TRU technology and performance, along with Lynx Fleet telematics and BluEdge service coverage, without replacing a productive trailer.”

Extending the Life of Existing Assets

“Rising trailer acquisition costs and extended lead times are prompting many refrigerated fleets to look for alternatives to traditional equipment replacement cycles,” the company said. “Fleet Refresh is designed for fleets that want to extend the life of existing trailer assets while upgrading aging refrigeration equipment. Because the program focuses on replacing the TRU, certain trailer-mounted components such as the fuel tank and light bar are not required, resulting in potentially lower acquisition cost compared to a standard new TRU installation.”

Fleet Refresh is available across Carrier Transicold’s single- and multi-temperature trailer TRU models, including the X4™ 7500, X4™ 7700, Vector™ 8500, Vector™ 8700, Vector™ 8600MT and Vector™ 8800MT.

Adding Value to Fleets

“Older trailers naturally lose insulating efficiency over time, which means maintaining temperature performance can become more demanding on refrigeration equipment,” the company said. “Fleet Refresh pairs the new unit with Lynx Fleet telematics and BluEdge coverage, providing visibility into unit performance and access to a service plan to help maximize uptime. Fleet Refresh TRUs are Lynx Fleet-ready, an added value for fleets whose removed units may predate Lynx Fleet-compatible hardware.”

Fleet Refresh TRU installation and removal are performed by Carrier Transicold dealers.

Fleet Refresh TRUs are available now through the Carrier Transicold dealer network in North America. For more information, contact a local Carrier Transicold dealer or click here.