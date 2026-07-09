EPA unveils proposal to save truckers $12B, eliminate DEF deratements entirely

WASHINGTON — U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) administrator Lee Zeldin is announcing a proposal estimated to save American truckers $12 billion through “commonsense revisions to unnecessary and unworkable Biden-era compliance requirements.”

“Americans depend on reliable trucks to move essential goods across the country,” Zeldin said. “If finalized, these changes will help manufacturers keep improving their vehicles without being forced to rush products to market before they’re ready. Combined with the Trump EPA’s first proposed deregulatory action to address ongoing DEF problems, this will ease real burdens for operators. The Trump EPA is committed to making trucking safe and reliable again while protecting human health and the environment.”

Eliminating Deratements

According to an EPA press release, the reimagined approach also heeds calls from American truckers and diesel operators to eliminate deratements entirely, a burdensome problem often caused by Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) system failures. If finalized, the savings could reach up to $6,000 per vehicle on new truck purchases, on top of the increased productivity operators are currently losing when deratements cause sudden speed loss on the road. Collectively, these savings will be passed on to American families through lower costs for food, household goods, and other products trucks deliver, while still maintaining strong environmental protections and ensuring clean air.

Aiding Rural Communities

“Administrator Zeldin is continuing to deliver for our nation’s farmers, ranchers and truckers on an issue that has shown the true cost of government overreach,” said Brooke L. Rollins, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. “This proposal to eliminate engine deratements and reform the Biden era DEF requirements will lower costs, increase safety, and keep our nation’s food supply moving. Our rural communities rely on diesel powered engines to deliver their food, families, electricity and so much more to where it needs to go. The billions in savings will directly benefit those who feed, fuel, and clothe our nation.”

Burdensome Diesel Regulations

“The Trump Administration is taking a commonsense approach to alleviating burdensome diesel regulations on behalf of farmers, truckers, and small business owners who were crushed by unworkable environmental activist demands that became costly mandates,” said Kelly Loeffler, U.S. Small Business Administration administrator. “The EPA, SBA, and USDA have made steady progress toward ending DEF deratements, removing unreliable sensor requirements, and offering operators more practical compliance options. Today’s proposed rule is about locking in long-term reform and delivering a diesel framework that lowers costs, restores equipment reliability, and puts the hardest working Americans first. I am grateful to Administrator Zeldin for his tireless work and partnership on this issue, and for delivering the reform America’s job creators deserve.”

Scaling Back Emissions Warranty Requirements

“EPA is also specifically proposing to scale back the emissions warranty requirements that added the largest single cost to the trucking industry,” the release said. “Under the proposal, the Trump EPA would maintain the underlying emission standards, including nearly 90% of the nitrogen oxide (NOx) reductions, while sparing Americans from unnecessary warranty costs. Once again, the Trump EPA is demonstrating that environmental protection and economic prosperity do not need to be a binary choice.”

EPA is also proposing additional lead time before the longer regulatory useful life requirements from the 2023 rule take effect. This will allow manufacturers to ensure new technologies perform reliably under real-world conditions, rather than rushing unproven products to market.

Unattainable Timeframe

“Truck and engine manufacturers, suppliers, trucking fleets and dealerships have repeatedly warned that the NOx emission reduction provisions of the Biden-era 2023 rule were unattainable within the given timeframe and would create compliance challenges,” EPA said. “In response, EPA is proposing nonconformance penalties for certain heavy-duty diesel engines that temporarily cannot meet the new NOx standards. This will provide flexibility to comply and allow sales to continue, helping prevent supply disruptions and supporting a stable transition to new technologies. Consumer choice will be preserved and companies already meeting the standards will not be put at a disadvantage. EPA still expects companies to work expeditiously to meet requirements within a reasonable timeframe.”

EPA’s Efforts to Fix DEF

“EPA understands that sudden speed losses and shutdowns caused by DEF system failures compromise safety and productivity and are unacceptable,” EPA said. “In August 2025, EPA issued new, clear guidance calling on engine and equipment manufacturers to revise DEF system software in existing vehicles and equipment to massively reverse deratements that were harming farmers and truckers. Today, the agency is taking a historic step to provide a commonsense solution to deratements for American operators.”

According to the release, the EPA is proposing to completely remove deratements and vehicle speed restrictions for newly manufactured highway engines and vehicles and new nonroad engines and equipment, including those used in agriculture.

“Instead of trucks and tractors lurching to a halt when DEF systems fail, under EPA’s proposal, operators would receive visible and/or audible alerts that allow them to continue operating until they can safely address the problem,” EPA said. “EPA is also taking public comment on whether guidance should be developed to allow manufacturers to implement this change for in-use on road and nonroad engines and equipment. If finalized, American operators will be able to drive America forward without worry.”

EPA will hold a 45-day public comment period as well as a public hearing. For more information on the proposed rule, click here.