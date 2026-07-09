Domestic dispute inside semi truck results in felony charges for both truckers

MARCY, New York — Two truckers involved in a domestic dispute on a New York highway are facing criminal charges.

An incident occurred on July 7, 2026, at approximately 9:00 a.m., according to a release from the New York State Police (NYSP). That is when New York State Police in Marcy responded to a domestic dispute involving a tractor-trailer traveling westbound on State Route 49 near Cavanaugh Road in Marcy.

An investigation determined that Jazzmine K. Thompson, 29, of South Carolina was operating a 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer when she became involved in a dispute with her passenger, Shay Lynn N. Capers, 31, of Ohio.

Police say Thompson brought the tractor-trailer to an abrupt stop in the middle of the roadway before reversing and striking an uninvolved 2022 Jeep occupied by Kenneth D. Zorns, 43, of Morrisonville, New York.

During the investigation, Troopers recovered a loaded 9mm Taurus G3C handgun and two large-capacity ammunition feeding devices after they were thrown from the tractor-trailer. Neither Thompson nor Capers claimed ownership of the firearm, and neither possessed a valid New York State pistol permit.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Thompson and Capers were transported to Oneida County Centralized Arraignment. Following arraignment, both were remanded to the Oneida County Correctional Facility without bail pending a felony examination scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Capers faces charges including:

Criminal Possession of a Loaded Firearm in the Second Degree (Class C Felony)

Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

Criminal Possession of a Firearm in the Third Degree (Class D Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (Class C Felony)

Tampering with Physical Evidence (Class E Felony)

Thompson faces charges including:

Criminal Possession of a Loaded Firearm in the Second Degree (Class C Felony)

Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

Criminal Possession of a Firearm in the Third Degree (Class D Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (Class C Felony)

Harassment in the Second Degree (Violation)

Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)