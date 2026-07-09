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Indiana State Police release CMV enforcement stats for June

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Indiana State Police release CMV enforcement stats for June
The Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (CVED) released enforcement statistics for 30 days in May and June. (Courtesy CVED)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (CVED) released enforcement statistics for 30 days from May 15 through June 15.

CVED is responsible for enforcing both state and federal regulations on all commercial motor vehicles (CMV). Major tasks include conducting Safety Inspections, New Entrant Safety Audits, and Compliance Reviews to ensure compliance with equipment and hours-of-service regulations.

CVED is also tasked with enforcing Indiana’s size and weight laws and ensuring that commercial carriers are properly registered and paying their fair share of fuel tax dollars. Additionally, they assist in the investigation of commercial vehicle crashes (post-crash inspections) and manage the annual school bus inspection program.

ISP CVED accomplished the following:

Total CMV Inspections Completed – 8,736
Total Out-of-Service Drivers – 476
Total Out of Service Vehicles – 524
Total Number of Oversize Violations – 39
Total Number of Overweight Violations – 257

CVED also partnered with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) for CVSA’s Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative, according to its release.

“This was an additional human trafficking awareness initiative to remind the commercial motor vehicle industry that human trafficking is a significant concern surrounding major events – such as the FIFA World Cup competition,” the release stated.

ISP said during this human trafficking initiative ISP’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement units engaged in conversations with the CMV drivers they encountered during CMV roadside inspections.

“They also passed out materials from TAT (Formerly Truckers Against Trafficking),” ISP said. “This additional CVSA Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative was conducted across North America from June 1 – 5, 2026.”

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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