Chicago man arrested after shooting incident that ended with big rig crash

Authorities from Indiana and Illinois worked together on the arrest of a Chicago man in connection an incident earlier this week on Interstate 80/94 that ended when a motorist struck an 18-wheeler.

According to a press release issued by the Indiana State Police (ISP), the Lowell Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call from an individual reporting involvement in a crash on eastbound I‑80/94 near Calumet Avenue. The caller advised that they had been shot at multiple times while traveling in Illinois and that the gunfire continued as they crossed into Indiana. While attempting to evade the suspects, the caller’s vehicle collided with the rear of a semi truck

The suspect, Austin L. Cortez, 27, of Chicago, Illinois, was apprehended by the Illinois State Police on Tuesday evening.

Cortez is currently being held at the Cook County Jail pending extradition to Indiana. The charges of Attempted Murder and Criminal Recklessness with a Firearm will be submitted to the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration. The prosecutor will determine final charges.