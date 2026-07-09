Oil prices rise as Iran and US launch new attacks

U.S. markets are mixed early and oil prices are rising modestly as Iran and the U.S. launch fresh attacks in the Middle East, threatening a fragile truce.

Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.1% before the opening bell Thursday, while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%. Nasdaq futures were up 0.5%.

The United States launched more airstrikes on Iran, and Iran responded by firing at Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, a day after President Donald Trump said a temporary ceasefire was “over.” The prospects for a lasting peace are up in the air with high-level talks to end the war still underway, according to a regional intelligence official involved in the mediation efforts who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Oil prices inched up again Thursday, with Brent crude, the international standard, rising 64 cents to $78.66 per barrel. It briefly topped $80 on Wednesday. Before the Iran war began, Brent oil was trading at around $72 a barrel. Earlier optimism over an interim peace deal recently brought it back to prewar levels.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose 54 cents to $74.06 a barrel.

A steady decline in gasoline prices has reversed this week and the cost for a gallon jumped a nickel overnight, according to motor club AAA. Prices have risen for two days, wiping out a week of declines.

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.85 Thursday, according to AAA. That’s 69 cents more per gallon than at this time last year.