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Freightwise Intelligence: A new data visualization and business intelligence reporting solution

By Dana Guthrie -
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Freightwise Intelligence: A new data visualization and business intelligence reporting solution
Introducing FreightWise Intelligence: A new data visualization and smart BI reporting solution within FreightWise TMS. (Photo courtesy FreightWise)

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — FreightWise is launching FreightWise Intelligence, a new data visualization and business intelligence (BI) reporting solution designed to empower small and mid-sized shippers with enterprise-level insights.

“FreightWise Intelligence marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to equip SMB and mid-market shippers with best-in-class technology,” said Chris Haarmeyer, CTO, FreightWise. “By embedding intuitive BI and visualization tools directly into our TMS, we create a single source for users to review their shipping data and trends. Users can now easily identify cost-saving opportunities, improve operational efficiency, and make smarter, data-driven decisions.”

FreightWise Intelligence

FreightWise Intelligence integrates embedded reports and interactive dashboards directly within the TMS platform, transforming complex shipment data into simple, actionable insights that put shippers in control of their transportation operations.

Key features of FreightWise Intelligence include:

  • Ability to track multimodal transportation spend and volume trends across modes toggling between week-over-week, month-over-month, or year-over-year views.
  • Average cost per package metrics to detect cost surprises early and maintain better budget control.
  • Smart recommendations based on service type insights to understand volume by service type and opportunities to shift shipments from costly expedited services to more affordable ground options for immediate savings.
  • Surcharge monitoring and trend analysis across less-than-truckload (LTL) and parcel shipments.

Additionally, FreightWise Intelligence offers smart recommendations that guide users toward optimization opportunities, helping to enhance efficiency, and controlling their multimodal transportation spend more effectively.

Click here to learn more.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

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