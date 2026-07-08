MICHELIN Connected Fleet launches AI Assistant

MICHELIN Connected Fleet is integrating an AI Assistant into its MyConnectedFleet platform.

“The AI Assistant is the natural evolution of our DNA, which is built around supporting our customers,” said Sophie Foucque, CEO of MICHELIN Connected Fleet, Europe, Africa and Australia. “Co-developed with some of our largest customers, it offers a more intuitive way to interact with vehicle usage data, while removing the need to generate multiple reports. Augmented fleet managers can therefore focus fully on the performance of their operations.”

Key Features

According to MICHELIN, key features include:

In just a few seconds, artificial intelligence gives fleet managers immediate answers to their operational questions, saving them hours of manual research.

Integrated into the MyConnectedFleet web platform, the MICHELIN AI Assistant provides access to insights based on fleet usage data, making fleet management simpler and more efficient.

By transforming data into directly actionable insights, it accelerates decision-making and makes a tangible contribution to improving operational performance.

Real-Life Testing

Tested in real-life conditions, the MICHELIN AI Assistant enables users to submit queries such as:

Generate a report showing which drivers in my fleet have been the most fuel-efficient this month.

Which trucks in my fleet require tire maintenance?

How many vehicles are currently off the road?

What is the cost of my fuel consumption this month?

Data Confidentiality

“Designed as a closed system that guarantees data confidentiality, it aims to reduce complexity and support fleet managers in their day-to-day work,” MICHELIN said. “The AI assistant acts as a true partner for managers of heavy goods vehicle (HGV), passenger transport and light commercial vehicle (LCV) fleets, providing insights into fuel consumption, driver behavior and journey-related data. New features will gradually be added to the solution, based on customer feedback.

AI Assistant Benefits

Key benefits of the MICHELIN AI Assistant include:

Direct access from the MyConnectedFleet web portal.

Immediate answers — whether to quick questions about safety or costs, or to more complex requests such as generating reports and identifying trends, in text or visual form.

Insights based on real-time data.

AI Impacts in Logistics

“78% of fleet managers believe that AI will transform the sector*,” MICHELIN said. “With this AI Assistant, MICHELIN Connected Fleet provides real-time access to unique expertise built on 130 years of mobility know-how and 30 years of experience in data science. It is a true companion for fleet managers. In addition to enhancing the fleet manager experience, the AI assistant can be combined with other solutions — intelligent onboard cameras, patented technologies for automatic tire wear inspection, or underinflation alerts — to fit within a comprehensive, consistent approach focused on their practical needs in the age of artificial intelligence.”

The MICHELIN AI Assistant is currently available to MICHELIN Connected Fleet customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, Finland, Sweden, Germany and Italy.

*Source: MICHELIN Connected Fleet MarketPulse Survey of 400+ Fleet Operators in France and the UK, March 2025.