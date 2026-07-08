Game on: Volvo VNL and Volvo VNR electric arrive in American Truck Simulator

Millions of virtual truckers can now get behind the wheel of Volvo’s newest generation of trucks as the all-new Volvo VNL and the Volvo VNR Electric are now available in American Truck Simulator, a truck simulation game.

From the deserts of Arizona to the streets of Chicago, American Truck Simulator players can now experience Volvo’s latest innovations from the driver’s seat. Developed by SCS Software, the game has sold more than seven million copies worldwide and allows players to build a trucking businesses while hauling freight across the United States.

“This is a very exciting way to introduce our trucks – both the diesel and the battery-electric version – to millions of truck enthusiasts around the world,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. “American Truck Simulator has built an incredibly passionate community that appreciates great trucks and authentic driving experiences. We’re proud that the most modern trucks on North American roads are now part of that experience.”

From Hauling to Building a Business

According to Volvo, American Truck Simulator has become a phenomenon among gamers, trucking enthusiasts and even professional drivers. Players start as independent owner-operators hauling cargo, earning money, buying trucks and expanding their fleets into full transport companies. Rather than racing, the game focuses on the challenge of driving safely, managing operations and growing a successful business.

Experience the All-New Volvo VNL

“The all-new Volvo VNL represents the biggest transformation of Volvo’s flagship long-haul truck in more than 25 years,” Volvo said. “With its bold aerodynamic design, advanced digital driver environment and industry-leading safety features, it has quickly become one of the most modern and recognizable trucks on North American highways.”

In American Truck Simulator, the Volvo VNL has been recreated to deliver a highly realistic driving experience. Developed with input from Volvo’s design and engineering teams, everything from the truck’s appearance and performance to its sounds and driver environment reflects the real vehicle.

“As designers, we obsess over every detail of the driver experience, from the way the truck looks and feels to the sounds drivers hear every day on the road,” said Brian Balicki, head of design, Volvo Trucks North America. “Together with the SCS Software team, we translated that experience into the virtual world with an exceptional level of authenticity. Players are not simply driving a digital truck; they are experiencing the same design vision and attention to detail that shaped the real vehicle.”

First Electric Truck in the Game

The Volvo VNR Electric makes history as the first battery-electric truck available in American Truck Simulator. Designed for regional haul and urban operations, it gives players a glimpse into how quiet, zero-tailpipe-emission transportation is transforming the trucking industry.

“The Volvo VNR Electric was the first heavy-duty electric truck introduced in the United States and Canada in 2020,” Volvo said. “Today, more than 750 vehicles are operating across the region, collectively logging over 30 million miles and helping avoid an estimated 50,000 metric tons of CO₂ emissions.”

Play Now

The all-new Volvo VNL and Volvo VNR Electric are available now as part of a free update to American Truck Simulator. Click here to learn more.