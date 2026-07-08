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Bentonville driver named Arkansas Grand Champion, advances to National Truck Driving Championships

By Dana Guthrie -
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Bentonville driver named Arkansas Grand Champion, advances to National Truck Driving Championships
Chris Moore of Walmart Transportation, presented the 2026 Arkansas Grand Champion trophy by Jordan Welch of the Arkansas Trucking Association. (Photo courtesy ATA)

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — Chris Moore, a professional truck driver for Walmart Transportation, captured first place in the Flatbed Class at the 2026 Arkansas Truck Driving Championship, earning a berth in the National Truck Driving Championships.

“The Arkansas Truck Driving Championship is about much more than competition,” said Shannon Newton, president of the Arkansas Trucking Association. “It’s an opportunity to recognize the extraordinary skill, professionalism and unwavering commitment to safety that professional truck drivers bring to our highways every day. Every driver competing in this event has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to safe driving throughout their career. Chris distinguished himself among an outstanding field of champions, and being named Arkansas’ Grand Champion is a fitting recognition of the excellence he represents.”

Chris Moore

Among the nine Arkansas class champions, Moore also earned the competition’s highest honor by being named the 2026 Arkansas Grand Champion.

Moore was among 151 drivers to compete in three tests of skill:

  • Pre-trip inspection.
  • Written examination.
  • Driving skills.

This is Moore’s first time qualifying to represent Arkansas at the national competition. He has accumulated 3.5 million safe-driving miles over his 28-year career and volunteers his time with Wreaths Across America and the Walmart Heart Program.

Moore will be one of nine Arkansas class champions representing the state at the National Truck Driving Championships, Aug. 11-14 in Pittsburgh, Penn. Hosted by the American Trucking Associations, the national competition showcases the safest and most professional truck drivers who work every day on the nation’s highways.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
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