Oklahoma fire crews, ODOT responding to overturned cattle truck on I-40

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Fire crews and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) began Tuesday responding to an overturned cattle truck on Interstate 40.

According to a Facebook post from the Midwest City Fire Department, the agency and ODOT have been on the scene of what it described as “a major commercial vehicle crash on westbound I-40 between Midwest Blvd and Town Center Drive.”

Midwest City fire officials say a semi truck carrying approximately 62 head of cattle rolled over which resulted in a fuel leak from the truck’s saddle tank which fire officials say has been successfully stopped, and a wrecker is on site.

Midwest City Fire Department says crews have successfully moved one load of cattle out.

“We are currently waiting for an additional livestock trailer to arrive to safely unload and recover the remaining living cattle,” the release stated.

It is unclear how many cattle have been killed and how many were injured. It is also unclear what caused the rollover and the condition of the driver.