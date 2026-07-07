Georgia Ports to open new Brampton Road Connector

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Transportation will open a high-volume freight corridor in Savannah on July 16, 2026, streamlining the flow of goods at one of the fastest growing ports in the U.S.

The Georgia Ports Authority issued a press release on Tuesday morning describing the new thruway.

The $126 million Brampton Road Connector is a new four-lane highway linking Garden City Terminal’s Gate 3 directly to the interstate system, removing at-grade rail crossings and truck traffic from local neighborhoods. The project gives truck drivers faster access to the Port of Savannah and a more streamlined route to inland markets.

“We want to thank our partners at the Georgia DOT for their important work creating freight corridors that improve local communities and safer traffic flow for the future,” said Georgia Ports President and CEO Griff Lynch. “Our trucking community will also achieve faster turntimes at the port with safer routings inland, benefiting Savannah supply chain speeds.”

“Improving the mobility of freight traffic from the port and increasing safety for motorists on local streets are key goals for this project. The Brampton Road Connector accomplishes both simultaneously,” said Georgia DOT Commissioner Russell R. McMurry. “The delivery of new freight corridors and upgrades to key interchanges in the Savannah area are great examples of Georgia DOT’s commitment to improving safety on our roadways and mobility for both people and goods.”

The Brampton Road project is the final piece in a series of GDOT projects establishing a cargo beltway in Savannah. Over the past 12 years, GDOT has invested nearly $600 million in roadway projects that also include:

• Reconstructing the I-16/I-95 interchange and widening I-16, a $295 million project improving the safety and flow of commuters and cargo moving on and off each interstate.

• Jimmy Deloach Parkway, a $129 million, limited-access truck route linking Garden City Terminal with Interstates 16 and 95.

• Highway 307 overpass, a $22.5 million project carrying vehicular traffic over the Port of Savannah’s Mason Mega Rail Terminal and allowing for the free flow of trucks and trains.

• Grange Road upgrade, a $14.2 million project providing better truck access between Jimmy Deloach Parkway and Garden City Terminal.