Ready, set, show! 48th annual Walcott Truckers Jamboree kicks off July 9

New Truckers Jamboree App keeps attendees up to date with events, happenings during the show

WALCOTT, Iowa — Drivers, are you ready? The 48th annual Walcott Truckers Jamboree is set to kick off Thursday morning, July 9, at the Iowa 80 Truckstop, and the festivities continue, rain or shine, until 5 p.m. Saturday, July 11.

Known as the biggest trucker party in North America, the free event typically draws between 45,000 and 55,000 people each year. In addition to the trucking community, travelers visiting the Iowa 80 — known as “the world’s largest truckstop” — drop in for the festivities, along with residents of the Quad Cities area.

This year, attendees can experience the Walcott Truckers Jamboree like never before with the official event app. The Jamboree app is completely free, and it’s available on both the App Store and Google Play.

It’s the ultimate guide to all the action! Plan your day with a full schedule of events, explore the Iowa 80 Truckstop grounds using an interactive map, and discover all the vendors and exhibits you won’t want to miss. Learn more about featured performers with artist bios, browse a photo gallery of past and current moments, and quickly find answers in the FAQ section.

Need quick access to important info? The app also includes helpful links to keep everything you need just a tap away. Plus, turn on notifications to stay up to date and make sure you never miss a show, activity, or special announcement.

Best of all, the Walcott Truckers Jamboree app is completely free — making it easier than ever to experience every mile of fun.

Super Trucks Beauty Contest

For show trucks, the event gears up at 10 a.m. Thursday, with judges carefully inspecting each entry — climbing into cabs, sleepers and trailers and peering beneath hoods and into wheel wells in their quest to find the worthiest truck for each category.

Each competitor is automatically entered in the Best Overall Theme, Polish and Detail Work, and Trucker’s Choice categories. Competitors can also enter a variety of other categories, from Exterior Design to Custom Paint, Interior and more.

One of the most popular categories is also one of the most spectacular aspects of the Jamboree — the Lights at Night competition. At 9 p.m. Thursday, the show lot is transformed into a wonderland of lights and a cacophony of sound, drawing in travelers and area residents alike with an irresistible carnival atmosphere.

Of all the prize categories, however, the most coveted is the Trucker’s Choice award, which is voted on by other contestants. Winners in all categories will be announced during an awards ceremony Saturday afternoon, July 11.

If you haven’t already registered your truck for the show, it’s not too late to enter: Head to iowa80truckstop.com/trucker-jamboree/super-trucks-beauty-contest to complete the entry form and get all the details.

For antique truck buffs, the event also features an impressive showing of vintage trucks, both on the show lot and inside the Iowa 80 Trucking Museum. There’s even a birthday party each year to celebrate one of the Museum’s trucks hitting the century mark. This year’s honoree is a 1926 FWD.

Trucker Olympics

It’s often said the Walcott Jamboree is like a giant family reunion for the trucking community — and arguably the most exciting part of any family reunion is competing in field day events.

The Trucker Olympics are open to any attendee who has a valid CDL. Some contests require teamwork, offering participants a chance to work together with friends both old and new, while others showcase an individual’s speed and strength.

Events, including the Strong Pull, the Tire Roll, a Coffee Cup Relay, a Strap-Winding Contest and a Water Balloon Toss, are held near the Main Stage each day of the Jamboree; check the schedule at the Jamboree Website or on the app for details.

Winners for the various events will be selected each day. Whether competing or cheering — or both — the Trucker Olympics guarantee a good time for all.

Stay tuned to TheTrucker.com for updates about this year’s musical guests, scenes from the show lot and more. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and other social media channels for highlights from the Jamboree.