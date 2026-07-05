Truck driver dead after single-vehicle crash in Missouri

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — A trucker was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Missouri late Saturday morning.

A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) stated that a 2020 Kenworth driven by a 44-year-old man traveled off the left side of Interstate 44, just a mile southwest of Mount Vernon, Missouri, struck a guardrail, then a bridge structure, overturned, before hitting another guardrail and caught fire.

The man was from Cooper City, Florida. MSHP stated that next of kin had been notified. The crash was Troop D’s 65th fatality on Missouri roads in 2026.

The road was impacted for several hours during the cleanup and investigation.