TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Truck driver dead after single-vehicle crash in Missouri

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Truck driver dead after single-vehicle crash in Missouri
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Truck driver dead after single-vehicle crash in Missouri
A trucker died in a single-vehicle crash in Missouri.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — A trucker was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Missouri late Saturday morning.

A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) stated that a 2020 Kenworth driven by a 44-year-old man traveled off the left side of Interstate 44, just a mile southwest of Mount Vernon, Missouri, struck a guardrail, then a bridge structure, overturned, before hitting another guardrail and caught fire.

The man was from Cooper City, Florida. MSHP stated that next of kin had been notified. The crash was Troop D’s 65th fatality on Missouri roads in 2026.

The road was impacted for several hours during the cleanup and investigation.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE