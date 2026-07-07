Truckstop.com launches AVA, the first voice-native AI carrier assistant

BOISE, Idaho — Truckstop.com is launching AVA (Advanced Voice Assistant), the first voice-native AI carrier assistant built specifically to help carriers manage the business dimensions of trucking while they drive, without ever taking their eyes off the road.

“The last thing carriers need while they’re driving is the stress of not knowing their next load or a notification that takes their eyes off the road,” said Jacky Zhao, head of innovation, Truckstop. “They have to be able to focus. That’s where AVA comes in. It handles the legwork of searching for loads, checking rates and making calls so drivers can concentrate on getting freight from point A to point B, safely and on schedule.”

Completing Tasks Without Sacrificing Drive Time

According to Truckstop, carriers’ livelihoods depend on spending as much time driving as possible, but they also must complete tasks that traditionally require screens or phone calls. In an industry with thin margins and where profitable opportunities disappear quickly, carriers can’t afford to sacrifice drive time. AVA allows carriers to search for their next load, check the competitiveness of its rate and proceed with negotiation or booking while moving at highway speeds.

Simple, Natural Voice Commands

From simple, natural voice commands, AVA consults Truckstop’s live load board, which contains hundreds of thousands of loads each day, and its real-time market intelligence to surface relevant loads and rate context for the carrier to choose from. Once the carrier selects a load, she instantly connects the carrier to the load’s owner for booking. AVA can also identify potential convenient, affordable options for fueling and parking, to help drivers focus on the road ahead.

AVA works at the same speed and speaks in the same tone as a human dispatcher. She responds to requests in seconds and chooses plain, decisive language.

“An AI-powered voice assistant made for the cab should sound different from one built for something like office work,” Zhao said. “Drivers have their hands full and their eyes on the road — they shouldn’t have to dig through a long response for what matters or rephrase a question to be understood. AVA is designed to understand the first time, pull relevant information and respond to carrier requests right away.”

Quick and Easy Decision Making

According to Truckstop, AVA reflects Truckstop’s broader investment in providing brokers and carriers with the real-time load and market intelligence they need to make well-informed decisions quickly and easily. The company recently partnered with Trucker Path to extend Truckstop’s load board to the more than 1 million drivers active on Trucker Path’s TruckLoads app and acquired Wize Load (now Truckstop Heavy Haul Rates) to integrate heavy haul, oversized and specialized freight intelligence into Truckstop.

“Truckstop’s purpose is simple: To connect carriers and brokers with the information they need to move more freight, profitably — right when they need it,” said Scott Moscrip, CEO, founder, Truckstop. “For carriers, the time to figure out your next load is while you’re driving one. But finding a good load hasn’t been as simple as pulling into a truck stop for a long time — and even a broker you know can’t always get you the best one. You need a strong set of options, real-time rate context and a fast line to the right broker. With AVA, carriers can finally get all of that while they’re out on the road.”

AVA is available now for Truckstop Load Board Advanced and Pro and Combo Load Board Pro and Premium users in the Truckstop Go app.