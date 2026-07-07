Diesel price decline slows down

Diesel prices continued to fall this week, but the pace of the decline has slowed.

After several weeks of double-digit drops, the price of a gallon of diesel dropped nine cents from $4.668 to $4.578, according to the weekly report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (US EIA).

Just because the average price only fell by single digits nationally does not mean some of the reporting regions did not fall further. In fact, four regions fell by more than 10 cents per gallon.

The double-digit decreases were led by the Midwest Region’s 12-and-a-half-cent drop from $4.583 to $4.458 per gallon.

The Rocky Mountain Region fell by just under 12 cents per gallon from $4.602 to $4.484. The California Region fell just over 10 cents from $6.180 to $6.073. The West Coast Region fell from $5.528 to $5.425.

According to the Associated Press, the price of a barrel of Brent crude, the international standard, rose 87 cents to $72.86 a barrel. That’s close to where it was before the United States and Israel attacked Iran in late February, sending prices spiking.

The stability of supplies remains uncertain. A tanker traveling off the coast of Oman in the Strait of Hormuz caught on fire early Tuesday morning after being struck by a projectile, the British military said.