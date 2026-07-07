TCA president Jim Mullen has made an indelible mark on trucking industry

Jim Mullen, who stepped into the role of president of the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) on April 6, needs no introduction for most people in the trucking industry.

In addition to serving as acting administrator and chief counsel for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), he’s led the Clean Freight Coalition and has extensive experience as counsel for a major truckload carrier and an autonomous technology company.

There’s no denying that Mullen has made an indelible mark on the industry.

What people might not know is how this former University of Nebraska football player came to be where he is today.

“I was born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska,” Mullen said, adding that he’s the fifth of his parents’ six children. “Those were the days when in summertime you’d run out of the house at 9 a.m. and you came back when the streetlights came on.

“Omaha was a great place to grow up, and I had a lot of fun,” he continued, adding with a chuckle, “I caused my share of mischief, but back then, that was overlooked if you were a good kid.”

After finishing college in just three years, Mullen entered law school. He considered going into finance but chose to follow in his father’s footsteps into law. After graduation he entered trial practice at a large firm; he later moved on to open his own practice with another attorney.

Mullen eventually found his way to Werner Enterprises when company founder Clarence Werner asked him to work as a consultant.

“I went out there as a consultant and kept my practice going for four to six months,” Mullen said. “He eventually made me an offer I couldn’t refuse to come in and be their general counsel. I didn’t really know anything about trucking at the time. I knew a lot about litigation, but I didn’t know anything about trucking.”

However, he quickly fell in love with the industry.

It was 2006 and the trucking industry was facing one of its biggest challenges — class action lawsuits over carriers not paying drivers for meals and rest breaks. The industry turned to Congress for relief.

Mullen found himself on the frontlines in Washington, D.C.

“We thought we could get Congress to tweak an existing law to make sure it covered what we were doing,” Mullen said. “It was a five-year fight in Congress to get what we wanted passed — and it was a tremendously controversial issue in Washington at the time.

“In fact, I had one member of Congress tell me if it wasn’t for guns, our issue would be the most controversial issue on Capitol Hill,” he continued.

In 2019, Mullen was offered the role of general counsel for the FMCSA. He says he was ready to turn down the position until he and his wife, Britton, had a chance encounter with a neighbor in Washington, D.C. That neighbor, who worked as a political appointee at the time, shared this advice:

“When you are asked to serve in that capacity for your country and for the industry that you’re involved in, the answer’s always yes, because that’s the right thing to do. You’ll be very grateful that you did it, because the experience is tremendous.”

Mullen took that advice to heart. And the rest, as they say, is history.

A year into his role at FMCSA, Mullen moved to the acting administrator position — just as the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the U.S., bringing the trucking industry into the spotlight like never before.

“It was one storm after another. It was an experience I will never forget,” he said. “I’ve been around the block, but working in FMCSA when COVID hit — that is something I take a lot of pride in.”

Now, Mullen brings those years of real-world experience and expertise to TCA. His step into the role of association president comes on the heels the retirement of former TCA president Jim Ward.

Mullen says he’s thrilled to be a part of TCA because he’s long admired the group’s safety and education programs.

“I think that’s really what has made TCA stand out,” Mullen said. “I like the fact that it’s truckload-centric. We are focused on a handful of things rather than a lot of things, which allows us to be more nimble and agile. I like that I’m able to grow the advocacy.”

TCA plays a vital role in the North American truckload industry, and it’s vital that industry stakeholders take an active role in such associations to ensure their voices are heard at every level.

“Our mission is to drive value for our membership to help improve the industry,” Mullen said.

“Our pillars are safety, advocacy and operational efficiency. We will continue to focus on core programs that fulfill that mission and expand to additional programs,” he said of his plans for the future of TCA.

“We are looking to expand on our benefits and programs that will add further value for our members,” he continued. “We will always strive for excellence in all that we do.”

Outside of his role at TCA, Mullen enjoys spending time with his family, which includes his wife, Britton, and children Nick, Sarah and Maggie. And, he says, he likes to get out and play a round or so of golf when time allows.

“We also have a home in South Carolina, and we love to spend time there,” Mullen said. “It’s a beach community, so we’ll take beach walks. We bought a boat. I’m not very proficient at it, but we take it out.”