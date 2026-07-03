Arkansas names its safest truck drivers and top technicians

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. – The Arkansas Trucking Association (ATA) has awarded nine professional truck drivers and two technicians with top prizes at the 2026 Arkansas Trucking Championship.

“The [people] who compete in the Arkansas Trucking Championship represent the highest standards of professionalism, skill and safety in our industry,” said Shannon Newton, ATA president. “These competitors volunteer to put their knowledge and abilities to the test in front of their peers, and in doing so they showcase the dedication and excellence that keep our communities supplied and our economy moving. We congratulate this year’s champions and thank every competitor for their commitment to safety.”

Rigorous Testing

The written and hands-on competitions brought together 151 of the best drivers and 39 of the top technicians in the state for a demonstration of safety, knowledge and skill.

Over the course of the two-day event, drivers tested their skills in a pre-trip inspection competition, written exam and were scored navigating a course designed to replicate real-world driving scenarios. The driving skills event attracted hundreds of family members, friends, colleagues and supporters.

To qualify for the truck driving championship, contestants must be accident-free for the previous 12 months.

Moving On To Nationals

The following professional truck drivers will represent Arkansas in their respective classes at the National Truck Driving Championships, to be held Aug. 11-14 in Pittsburgh, Penn.

3 Axle: Chris Swanson, FedEx Freight.

4 Axle: Daniel Workman, Old Dominion Freight Line.

5 Axle: Jason Casalicchio, J.B. Hunt Transport.

Flatbed: Chris Moore, Walmart Transportation.

Sleeper: Keith Alderson, Walmart Transportation.

Step Van: Eric Brockette, FedEx Freight.

Straight Truck: Jessie King, FedEx Freight.

Tank: Marcus Rush, Walmart Transportation.

Twins: Bart Fowler, FedEx Freight.

2026 Arkansas Truck Driving Championship Grand Champion

Chris Moore was named the 2026 Arkansas Truck Driving Championship Grand Champion. Moore drives for Walmart Transportation and has accumulated 3.5 million safe-driving miles over his 28-year career. He volunteers his time in Wreaths Across America and the Walmart Heart Program.

Arkansas on a National Stage

As these champions prepare to represent Arkansas on the national stage, they carry with them the respect and admiration of our entire industry,” Newton said. “Their accomplishments reflect countless hours of training, dedication and commitment to excellence. We are proud to support Team Arkansas and look forward to cheering them on at the national competitions.”

Technician Awards

Technicians competed in two tracks: truck technician and trailer technician.

Jordan Burris of Tyson Foods was named the Trailer Technician Grand Champion. Burns also took home first place in the Alignment and Tire Inflation categories and took second place in the Tire & Wheel Analysis category.

Canaan Silcox of Rush Truck Centers was crowned the Truck Technician Grand Champion. Slicox won first place in the Aftertreatment, Air Conditioning/Refrigeration, Drive Train and Steering & Suspension categories, and took second place in the PMI category.

The two grand champions will represent Arkansas at the National Technician Skills Competition, SuperTech 2026, to be held Sept. 20-24 in Pittsburgh, Penn.

Additional Awards and Recognitions

Each competition also recognized a Rookie of the Year for the competitors with the highest score among first-time participants.

Paul Kinder of J.B. Hunt Transport was named Rookie of the Year in the technician competition and Jason Casalicchio of J.B. Hunt Transport was named Rookie of the Year in the truck driving championship.

Both the technician championship and truck driving championship also present Sportsmanship Awards, selected by the championship committees for competitors who demonstrate outstanding attitude, professionalism and leadership among their peers.

This year’s technician sportsmanship winner was Josh Simmons of Tyson Foods, and the driver sportsmanship winner was Marvin Bair, also of Tyson Foods.

Sponsorships

The following companies made substantial financial contributions in support of the Arkansas Trucking

Championship:

ABF Freight.

Bruckner’s Truck & Equipment.

FedEx Freight.

Great West Casualty Company.

J.B. Hunt Transport Inc.

Rush Truck Centers.

Stallion Transportation Group.

Tyson Foods.

USA Truck.

“Their support allows ATA to host a first-class competition celebrating highway safety and technical excellence,” ATA said. “Championship week was held in conjunction with several additional safety-focused events, including the Arkansas Technician Training Fair and the Commercial Vehicle Inspection Competition hosted by Arkansas Highway Police.”