TechCelerate Now website adds new resources and tools

WASHINGTON — The TechCelerate Now (TCN) advanced safety technologies program is posting new education and outreach tools on the TCN website.

“The new resources include updates to the TCN brochures, videos and an enhanced Return-on Investment (ROI) Calculator – which allows motor carriers and truck drivers to understand what their specific cost and benefit outcomes will be if they are interested in investing in different onboard safety technologies,” TCN said.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

The TCN program researches the value proposition of numerous ADAS and provides clear, scientific data and information on different advanced safety technologies that can reduce truck-involved crashes, and improve the bottom-line for motor carriers and truck drivers.

The updated videos, consisting of one comprehensive five-minute video, and three targeted, social media-friendly short videos, are designed to improve industry awareness, and to support adoption of proven ADAS technologies.

The two updated TCN brochures focus on both safety outcomes and ROI and efficiency outcomes associated with ADAS technologies. Aside from the online brochures, industry stakeholders can request hard copies of the brochures for meetings and events.

Enhanced ROI Calculator

“One of the most important updates on the TCN website is the Enhanced ROI Calculator, which is populated with real-world cost and safety data associated with each of the ADAS technologies,” TCN said. “Users can input their specific truck or fleet data, and the calculator will provide customized outputs on technology investment costs and associated safety outcomes for each of the TCN technologies that are being considered.

The TCN program is a government-industry partnership that is bringing together government agencies and trucking industry organizations, including the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, American Trucking Associations’ Technology & Maintenance Council, the American Transportation Research Institute and the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association Foundation.

For more information about these guides and videos click here.