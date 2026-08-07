Private Fleet Net Zero becomes a McLeod Software certified partner

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Private Fleet Net Zero (PFNZ) is being certified as a McLeod Software partner.

“Our goal is to help fleets capture more value from the miles they already run and help brokers deliver stronger margins and more reliable service by connecting them to capacity that’s already moving,” said Russell Jones, CEO, PFNZ.

This partnership provides practical access to 40,000+ lanes of unused private and dedicated fleet backhaul capacity for any

truckload buyer, offering McLeod customers a secure, workflow-friendly way to evaluate matched backhaul opportunities through PFNZ’s exchange.

Private and dedicated fleets operate some of the most dependable networks in the country, yet most of their backhauls still return empty. PFNZ’s exchange unlocks this underutilized capacity and connects it with truckload buyers who value reliability, service quality and a discount to market rates. The certified partnership complements existing McLeod workflows enabling truckload buyers to participate in the PFNZ exchange without altering routing, dispatch or operational workflows.

Benefits for Fleets

Monetize empty backhaul miles.

Lower cost-per-mile metrics.

Verified CO₂ reduction reporting.

Seamless participation within McLeod workflows.

Benefits for Truckload Buyers

Access high-quality, low-risk private fleet capacity.

Improve service reliability for key accounts.

Increase margins from unutilized private fleet backhaul capacity.

Strengthen customer retention with predictable performance.

“McLeod private and dedicated fleets have already paid for the truck, driver, insurance, maintenance and most of the fuel on return trips, it is time for these fleets to get margin rich revenue from available backhauls” said Ahmed Ebrahim, senior vice president of strategic partnerships & integrations, McLeod. “This certified partnership gives truckload buyers a secure option to strengthen margins, reduce waste and improve service outcomes.”