Indiana CVED found more than 8,600 big rig violations over 30-day period

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (CVED) released its enforcement statistics on Thursday. Among other numbers released, CVED said it found more than 8,600 violations during inspections.

The division of the ISP is responsible for enforcing both state and federal regulations on all commercial motor vehicles (CMV). Major tasks include conducting Safety Inspections, New Entrant Safety Audits, and Compliance Reviews to ensure compliance with equipment and hours-of-service regulations.

CVED is also tasked with enforcing Indiana’s size and weight laws and ensuring that commercial carriers are properly registered and paying their fair share of fuel tax dollars. Additionally, they assist in the investigation of commercial vehicle crashes (post-crash inspections) and manage the annual school bus inspection program.

From June 15-July 15, ISP CVED accomplished the following:

Total CMV inspections – 4,703

Total out-of-service drivers – 575

Total out-of-service vehicles – 597

Total number of oversize violations – 46

Total number of overweight violations – 256

Total number of violations – 8,650

During July, ISP CVED participated in the following collaborative efforts:

July 6 – 10, joint enforcement effort with our state partner agencies in Michigan, Illinois, and Ohio focusing on each state’s “move over/slow down for stationary vehicle” laws.

July 12 – July 18, participated in Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s annual Operation Safe Driver program. This is a North American-wide project focusing on unsafe driving behaviors by commercial motor vehicle operators.

July 19 – 25, ISP CVED personnel participated in the Six State Trooper Project which was a move over/slow down focused initiative.

July 28 – 30, Operation Highway Shield with Iowa, Illinois, Ohio, FMCSA, HSI, ICE and FEMA.