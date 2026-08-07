Pickup truck driver killed, passenger seriously hurt in crash with semi truck in Missouri

CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo. — One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash involving an 18-wheeler in Missouri.

A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) stated that the crash occurred Thursday morning around 9 a.m. at U.S. Highway 36 and Highway J, two miles south of Kidder, Missouri.

MSHP said a 2022 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling north on Highway J in the crossover when a 2011 Freightliner Cascadia, driven by a 27-year-old man from Coffey, Missouri was going west on U.S. Highway 36.

Police say the Freightliner began slowing and skidding and the front of the semi struck the passenger side of the pickup truck. After impact, the pickup truck veered off the north side of the roadway of U.S. 36 and struck several traffic signs before stopping facing west.

The semi truck traveled off the south side of the roadway, across both eastbound lanes of traffic

The pickup driver, an 87-year-old man from Kidder died at the hospital while his passenger an 82-year-old woman from Kidder was listed in serious condition.

The condition of the semi driver was not disclosed, but he was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle according to the MSHP. The crash remains under investigation.