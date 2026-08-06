20 drivers placed out of service during Arizona enforcement operation

TUCSON, Ariz. – The Arizona Highway Patrol conducted a safety operation over two days last week.

On July 29-30, Highway Patrol troopers with the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) Unit partnered with ADOT to conduct a commercial vehicle enforcement detail on Interstate 10 in the construction zone area between Tucson and Benson.

The operation resulted in the following:

– 67 total inspections

– 280 DVER violations

– 20 drivers placed out of service

– 15 Vehicles placed out of service

– 19 seat belt citations

– 16 hazardous moving citations

– 9 cell phone citations

– 3 wide loads without permit

It was the second CVE operation that week by the Arizona State Police.