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20 drivers placed out of service during Arizona enforcement operation

By Bruce Guthrie -
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20 drivers placed out of service during Arizona enforcement operation
The Arizona Highway Patrol conducted a safety operation over two days last week. (Courtesy AZDPS)

TUCSON, Ariz. – The Arizona Highway Patrol conducted a safety operation over two days last week.

On July 29-30, Highway Patrol troopers with the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) Unit partnered with ADOT to conduct a commercial vehicle enforcement detail on Interstate 10 in the construction zone area between Tucson and Benson.

The operation resulted in the following:
– 67 total inspections
– 280 DVER violations
– 20 drivers placed out of service
– 15 Vehicles placed out of service
– 19 seat belt citations
– 16 hazardous moving citations
– 9 cell phone citations
– 3 wide loads without permit

It was the second CVE operation that week by the Arizona State Police.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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