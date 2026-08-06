67 citations were issued by NYSP in Bridge Hit operation

The New York State Police (NYSP) joined the statewide Bridge Hit Mitigation Enforcement Campaign from July 26 through July 30, in partnership with the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

The NYSP issued a news release of what troopers found when inspecting Commercial Motor Vehicles (CMV)

The initiative’s goal was to reduce bridge and overpass strikes involving commercial motor vehicles through education and targeted enforcement.

“On Long Island, commercial vehicles are prohibited from traveling on all parkways because of low bridge clearances,” NYSP said. “Despite posted restrictions, bridge strikes continue to occur when operators fail to know their vehicle’s height or travel on roadways not designated for commercial vehicle traffic.”

Bridge strikes can cause significant damage to transportation infrastructure, lengthy traffic delays, costly repairs, and increase the risk of secondary crashes. Commercial vehicle operators are encouraged to know the exact height of their vehicle, carefully plan their route and obey all posted bridge clearance signs before traveling.

During the campaign, members of the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit conducted high-visibility enforcement in areas known for bridge strikes while educating commercial vehicle drivers on safe route planning and bridge clearance requirements, NYSP said.

During the initiative, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit conducted 48 commercial vehicle inspections, placed four vehicles out of service for safety violations, and issued 67 traffic tickets

Motorists and commercial drivers are reminded to:

Know the exact height of your vehicle before beginning your trip

Plan routes that accommodate your vehicle’s height and weight

Obey bridge clearance signs

Never attempt to drive under a bridge if you are unsure of the available clearance.

Preventing bridge strikes helps protect New York’s transportation infrastructure, reduces costly repairs, minimizes traffic delays and keeps everyone on the road safer.