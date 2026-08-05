2 truckers injured in Missouri crash on I-29

ATCHISON COUNTY, Mo. — Two truckers were injured in a crash in Missouri involving two semi-trucks on Tuesday.

Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) stated in a crash report that the incident occurred on Interstate 29 at mile marker 100.2 a mile north of Corning, Missouri at approximately 1:30 on Tuesday afternoon.

A 50-year-old woman from Galloway, Ohio was seriously injured after she traveled off the roadway in the 2020 Volvo semi she was driving on Interstate 29 going north and struck a stationary Freightliner driven by a 64-year-old man from LaPlace, Louisiana.

The Volvo came to rest in the median facing north after the crash, according to MSHP.

The Freightliner ended up in the ditch on the right side of the road.

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital. There was no update on their conditions.

The crash remains under investigation.