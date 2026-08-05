2 pedestrians dead after being hit by semi

PORT CHESTER, New York — Two people were killed in New York after being hit by a semi-truck on Interstate 95.

New York State Police (NYSP) said in a press release that o Sunday night, at approximately 8:30 p.m., New York State Police in New Rochelle responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer and two pedestrians near mile marker 14.2 southbound on Interstate 95 in the village of Port Chester.

NYSP said its preliminary investigation determined that Kamla K. Singh, 72, and Andrew Sookdeo, 40, both of Richmond Hill, New York, were standing outside their vehicle following a prior minor collision when they were struck by a tractor-trailer traveling in the right lane.

Police say the semi-truck driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. NYSP does not anticipate charges being filed.

Singh and Sookdeo were pronounced deceased at the scene.