ODOT, OSHP to relocate Cuyahoga County Safety Corridor

OREGON — Following a successful reduction in crashes, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) are announcing the relocation of the I-90 speed and seat belt safety corridor to a nearly 14-mile section of I-480 in Cuyahoga County.

According to the OSHP, there have been nearly 800 crashes on I-480 between the Lorain County line and SR 176 over the past two years that resulted in nine fatalities. Speed and unbelted occupants are two of the top crash variables.

“Since creating the I-90 safety corridor two years ago, fatal and serious-injury crashes on this eight-mile stretch of road have decreased – showing that this strategic, no-tolerance approach to reckless driving saves lives,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “I am fully confident we will have the same impact on I-480, resulting in fewer crashes and more people making it home at the end of the day.”

Increased Patrols

Motorists should expect increased patrols and enforcement by OSHP and local law enforcement along the corridor who will have no tolerance for those who violate speeding and seat belt laws. Those efforts will begin today and lead into the foreseeable future.

ODOT has installed multiple road signs along the corridor to notify motorists about the increased law enforcement presence on I-480 and remind them to obey the speed limit and buckle up. Two of these signs will include a digital counter displaying the number of days since the last serious crash.

Success On I-90

During the two-year period from July 2024 – July 2026, troopers issued 974 speed and 524 seat belt violations to motorists traveling I-90 between East 55th and East 260th streets. These increased enforcement efforts resulted in a 38 percent decrease in fatal crashes, 32 percent decrease in the number of serious injury crashes, and 23 percent decrease in total crashes, compared to the two years prior.

“We firmly believe the success achieved on I-90 with reducing crashes and educating motorists can happen on I-480,” said John Picuri, ODOT District 12 Deputy Director . “This corridor it’s not only about issuing citations, but also about saving lives and reducing injuries on Ohio roads.”

Buckle Up, Slow Down

In Ohio, all drivers and front seat passengers are required to wear a seat belt, but according to OSHP, 48% of statewide fatal crashes from 2022-2025 involved the death of an unbelted motorist.

From 2021-2025, the OSHP issued over 410,000 speed citations statewide for 20 mph or more over the speed limit. This includes more than 19,000 citations for speeds of 100 mph or higher. Cuyahoga County leads the state in speed-related crashes.

“Our goal with establishing speed and seat belt safety corridors is to remind motorists that responsible driving saves lives,” said Lt. Timmothy Hoffman, OSHP. “By focusing enforcement and education in high-risk areas, we hope to reduce dangerous behaviors like speeding and not wearing seat belts.”

Increasing Public Awareness

By combining targeted enforcement, increased public awareness, and utilizing proven strategies, ODOT and OSHP are fulfilling Ohio’s commitment to prioritizing roadway safety and preventing needless tragedies. Motorists are urged to do their part as well by staying alert, obeying all traffic laws, and always wearing seat belts—because every safe choice made on the road can help save a life.