Truckstop, FTR: Spot rates mostly decline in seasonal moves

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Broker-posted spot rates in the Truckstop.com system recorded seasonally expected softness during the week ending July 31 despite fuel cost pressure.

“Spot rates for refrigerated equipment managed a tiny gain, but slightly larger increases are the norm in comparable weeks. Both dry van and flatbed spot rates posted their largest decreases for comparable weeks in four years,” FTR said. “The current week typically yields stronger refrigerated rates and weaker flatbed rates while dry van is less reliable.”

Total Spot Loads

Total load activity decreased 2.8% week over week to its second lowest level of 2026. Volume was up a little more than 9% versus the same 2025 week for its softest – and first single-digit – prior-year comparison this year. Truck postings ticked up 1.5%, and the Market Demand Index – the ratio of loads to trucks – declined to its lowest since the third week of this year.

Total Spot Rates

The total market broker-posted rate decreased 6 cents a mile to its lowest level since the beginning of May. All-in rates were up more than 43% versus the same 2025 week while rates excluding a calculated fuel surcharge were up more than 46%. Although carriers operating in the spot market typically do not receive surcharges, the calculation is a proxy for the portion of the rate needed to offset higher fuel costs. The calculation is based on diesel prices through the week ended July 27.

Spot rates remain historically strong, and all-in rates are still around 40% to 50% higher year over year. However, spot rate performance in July was merely seasonally expected even though diesel prices surged more than 73 cents in three weeks, not counting whatever happened with fuel prices in the latest week. That dynamic contrasts with March when surging diesel prices resulted in much stronger all-in spot rates than the norm for comparable weeks. The lack of additional spot rate pressure implies that rates have fully reset and likely will experience only seasonal ups and downs absent major shifts in either capacity or demand. Moreover, the lack of strength during the fuel price run-up at least raises the possibility that spot rates have peaked, not just stabilized.

Dry Van Spot Rates

Dry van spot rates decreased about 7 cents to their lowest level since the week before the International Roadcheck event in May. All-in spot rates were close to 42% higher than during the same week last year while fuel-adjusted spot rates were nearly 39% higher. Dry van spot rates increased week over week in the Mountain Central Region but were down elsewhere, especially in the South and the West Coast.

Dry van loads eased 1.5%%. Volume was about 6% higher than in the same 2025 week for the softest comparison since January as had been the case in the previous week. Loads increased week over week in the Northeast and Midwest but were down elsewhere.

Refrigerated Spot Rates

Refrigerated spot rates ticked up 1 cent – the first increase in four week. Rates usually increase in comparable weeks, and the latest week’s gain is a few cents per mile smaller than typical. All-in rates were up more than 38% versus the same 2025 week while fuel-adjusted rates were up 40%. Rate performance varied greatly by region as rates rose sharply in the Northeast, Midwest, and Mountain Central regions but fell sharply on the West Coast and in the Southeast and South Central regions.

Refrigerated loads increased 3.2%. Volume was a little more than 3% higher than during the same 2025 week. Load postings followed basically the same pattern as rates with notable gains in the Northeast, Midwest, and Mountain Central regions and substantial drops on the West Coast and in the South.

Flatbed Spot Rates

Flatbed spot rates fell by a little more than 6 cents to their lowest level since the beginning of May. All-in flatbed spot rates were about 47% higher than during the same 2025 week while fuel-adjusted rates were up about 51%. Rates were up slightly in the Mountain Central and Midwest regions but were down elsewhere.

Flatbed loads decreased 5.4%. Volume was 10% higher than in the same week last year for the softest prior-year comparison since late December. As was the case in the previous week, load postings rose notably on the West Coast, but volume was down in other regions except for the Northeast, which experienced a very small increase.