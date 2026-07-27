FTR, Truckstop: Spot rates fall sharply despite surging fuel costs

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Broker-posted spot rates in the Truckstop.com system fell sharply during the week ending July 24 despite the recent surge in fuel costs.

“July is a reliably soft month for spot rates, but total spot rates fell by the most in nominal terms during a week 29 since 2022 even though diesel prices recently jumped about 56 cents in two weeks,” FTR said. “Historically, spot rates for dry van and, especially, refrigerated van equipment begin to stabilize week over week during the current week.

Total Spot Loads

Total load activity decreased 6.7% after decreasing nearly 6% during the previous week. Volume was about 19% higher than during the same 2025 week for the softest prior-year comparison since the first week of this year. Truck postings increased 4.8%, and the Market Demand Index – the ratio of loads to trucks – was the lowest since the third week of the year except for a slightly lower level in week 26.

Total Spot Rates

The total market broker-posted rate decreased 8.5 cents. Rates were up 46.6% versus the same 2025 week while rates excluding a calculated fuel surcharge were up 51.6%. Although carriers operating in the spot market typically do not receive surcharges, the calculation is a proxy for the portion of the rate needed to offset higher fuel costs. Note, however, that our calculation is based on diesel prices through the week ended July 20 and does not reflect any changes that occurred in the latest week.

Total broker-posted rates are still higher than the pre-2026 peak during the final week of 2021, but fuel-adjusted rates in the latest week slipped below the peak during that same week. All-in spot rates for all three principal equipment types remain basically in the range of 40% to 50% higher than they were during the same week last year, although the comparison for refrigerated rates was marginally softer than the bottom of that range. One potential sign that upward rate pressure could be abating is the fact that recent rate increases have not boosted all-in spot rates counter to seasonal patterns the way they did in March.

Dry Van Spot Rates

Dry van spot rates declined 6.3 cents a mile after dropping about 8 cents during the previous week. All-in spot rates were 46.6% higher than during the same week last year – the same as the total market rate comparison – while fuel-adjusted spot rates were about 53% higher. Dry van spot rates were down in all regions.

Dry van loads decreased 7.1%. Volume was close to 16% higher than in the same 2025 week for the softest comparison since January. Loads increased in the Mountain Central region but declined in all other regions.

Refrigerated Spot Rates

Refrigerated spot rates fell 7.8 cents – slightly less than the decrease in the prior week. All-in spot rates were up about 39% versus the same 2025 week while fuel-adjusted rates were up more than 42%. Rates were down in all regions, although the rate change for loads originating in the South Central region was marginal.

Refrigerated loads declined 9.4%. Volume was more than 2% higher than during the same 2025 week. Load postings increased in the Mountain Central region but fell elsewhere, especially on the West Coast and in the Southeast.

Flatbed Spot Rates

Flatbed spot rates dropped by about 9 cents after declining a little more than 3 cents during the previous week. All-in flatbed spot rates were close to 50% higher than during the same 2025 week while fuel-adjusted rates were up a little more than 55%. Rates ticked up for loads originating on the West Coast but declined in all other regions.

Flatbed loads decreased 6.9%. Volume was 22% higher than in the same week last year for the softest prior-year comparison since late December. Load postings rose notably on the West Coast but fell in all other regions. However, the decrease in the Northeast was marginal.