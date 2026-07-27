Volvo Trucks updates DEF software to give customers more flexibility on the road

Volvo Trucks is implementing updated Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) inducement software across new and existing truck models, with plans to extend the benefits to all eligible post-2010 model year vehicles by the end of 2027.

“These updates are about giving our customers more flexibility and confidence when they are on the road,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. “By extending the repair window and increasing the final inducement speed, we are helping drivers keep their trucks on the road and safely reach a service location, reducing the risk of unexpected downtime and supporting the uptime and productivity our customers depend on every day.”

Updated DEF Inducement Software

All new Volvo trucks rolling off the assembly line now include updated Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) inducement software, reflecting revised guidelines from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). In addition to new production vehicles, Volvo Trucks is rolling out the updated software across in-service truck models, with availability continuing to expand throughout 2027. The updated software gives customers substantially more time to address DEF-related issues before the engine derates or the vehicle goes into reduced speed inducement, helping keep trucks moving and supporting the uptime customers depend on.

Software also Available in Aftermarket Models

Since May 2026, Volvo Trucks has been producing D13 VGT and D13 TC engines featuring the updated software in the all-new VNL and all-new VNR trucks. Additionally, this updated software has been available in the aftermarket and has already been remotely downloaded into a large population of the new Volvo truck models. Volvo Trucks will roll out remote software updates to Legacy Model Year 2024 and newer vehicles by the end of the summer. Volvo Trucks is also broadening availability of changes outlined in the EPA guidance document to include all post-2014 model year vehicles by the second quarter of 2027 and all eligible post-2010 model year vehicles by the end of 2027. Truck models that do not have remote software update capability will be offered the updated software at their local Volvo Trucks dealerships.

EPA Guidelines

New EPA guidelines extend final inducement speeds from five miles per hour to 25 miles per hour and increase the repair window from four hours up to 160 hours. A DEF inducement is a built-in safeguard that reduces engine power and vehicle speed when the emissions system detects a fault, such as low DEF levels or the Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system operating incorrectly. SCR reduces the emission of NOx (nitrogen oxide) into the air using DEF.

“The updated software is designed to provide customers with a practical and streamlined path to compliance while supporting reliable vehicle operation,” Volvo said. “As Volvo Trucks continues implementation across its product range, the company remains focused on delivering technology solutions that help fleets maximize uptime and operational performance.”