Wabash, International and Great Dane issue recall alerts impacting 15608 units

WASHINGTON — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is reporting recalls impacting over 15608 trucks and trailers.

Wabash Recalls

Wabash National Corporation is recalling certain 2021-2026 Econex Refrigerated Body vehicles. The side door stirrup steps are not properly secured and may detach. This recall impacts 357 vehicles.

Remedy

Wabash will repair the stirrup steps, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Sept. Owners may contact Wabash customer service at 1-765-771-5404.

Wabash is also recalling certain 2025-2026 Dry Freight trucks The deck pins may break, resulting in the liftgate platform falling. This impacts four units

Remedy

Wabash will work with Hiab to replace the deck pins and bushing kits, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Aug. 21. Owners may contact Wabash customer service at 1-765-771-5404.

International Motors Recalls

International Motors LLC is recalling certain 2021, 2023-2027 MV, and 2026-2027 HV vehicles. The battery interconnect cable may contact the auxiliary stud and hold down bracket, causing a short circuit. The recall impacts 15236 units.

Remedy

Dealers will install plastic saddles onto the positive interconnect cable and as necessary, install wind laces and a J-bolt between each battery, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Sept. 14. Owners may contact International customer service at 1-800-448-7825. International’s number for this recall is 26510. This recall replaces and expands NHTSA Recall 25V534. Vehicles previously repaired under 25V534 will need the new remedy completed.

Great Dane Recalls

Great Dane Trailers is recalling certain 2027 Champion dry van trailers The trailers may have been produced without the installation of the rear impact guard extension channels. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 224, “Rear Impact Protection.” The recall impacts 11 units.

Remedy

Dealers will install the rear impact guard extension channels, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Sept. 15. Owners may contact Great Dane’s customer service at 1-877-369-3493.