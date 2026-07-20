FTR, Truckstop: Spot rates fall seasonally in the latest week

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Broker-posted spot rates in the Truckstop.com system fell further during the week ending July 17 as the spot market continued to settle in keeping with seasonal expectations after its traditional mid-year peak in early July.

“Spot rates for dry van and refrigerated equipment fell by the same nominal amount,” FTR said. “Flatbed spot rates declined for a fifth straight week. Normally, the current week would lead to further rate declines, but the recent jump in fuel prices might disrupt seasonality.”

Total Spot Loads

Total load activity decreased 5.8% after rebounding nearly 25% during the week following the July 4th holiday. Volume was almost 23% higher than the same week in 2025, up from week 27 but still the softest prior-year comparison in 15 weeks. Truck postings increased 5.8% after three weeks of decreases, and the Market Demand Index – the ratio of loads to trucks – rose to its highest level since February.

Total Spot Rates

The total market broker-posted rate fell 4.7 cents a mile after dropping just under 14 cents during the previous week. All-in rates were 47.5% higher than during the same 2025 week, while rates excluding a calculated surcharge were up about 56%. Although carriers operating in the spot market typically do not receive surcharges, the calculation is a proxy for the portion of the rate needed to offset higher fuel costs. Note also that the calculation is based on the sharp increase in diesel prices during the week ended July 13 and does not reflect any further changes that might have occurred last week.

As was the case the previous week, broker-posted spot rates for all three principal equipment types were around 40% to 50% higher than during the same week last year. The prior-year comparisons for flatbed and dry van were a bit stronger than for refrigerated. As noted above, seasonal patterns typically mean continued decreases in spot rates for the current week (week 28), but it’s feasible that the recent jump in diesel prices could boost all-in rates instead.

Dry Van Spot Rates

Dry van spot rates fell just over 8 cents after dropping about 14 cents during the previous week. All-in spot rates were about 47% higher than during the same week last year while fuel-adjusted spot rates were about 55% higher. Dry van spot rates ticked up slightly for loads originating on the West Coast but were down in all other regions, especially in the Southeast and Northeast.

Dry van loads decreased 7.8% after rebounding by about 19% during the week following the holiday-shortened week. Volume was more than 18% higher than in the same week of 2025. Loads fell in most regions, but increased slightly on the West Coast and in the Northeast.

Refrigerated Spot Rates

Refrigerated spot rates also fell just over 8 cents after plunging just over 26 cents in the prior week. All-in spot rates were up 41% versus the same 2025 week, while fuel-adjusted rates were up about 46%. Rates fell sharply for loads originating in the Southeast and Midwest but rose sharply on the West Coast. Other changes were smaller, especially in the Mountain Central and Northeast regions.

Refrigerated loads declined 6.7% after recovering about 10% during the previous week. Volume was 5.5% higher than during the same week in 2025. Load postings fell sharply in the South Central and Southeast regions, but were mixed elsewhere, though to a lesser degree.

Flatbed Spot Rates

Flatbed spot rates decreased more than 3 cents after falling close to 15 cents in the prior week. All-in flatbed spot rates were about 50% higher than during the same 2025 week, while fuel-adjusted rates were up more than 57%. Rates increased modestly for loads originating in the Northeast but declined elsewhere, led by the Southeast and South Central regions.

Flatbed loads dropped 7.3% after rebounding about 31% during the previous week. Volume was about 27% higher than in the same week last year for the softest prior-year comparison in 15 weeks. Load postings were marginally higher on the West Coast but down in all other regions.