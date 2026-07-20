Man injured after crash with 18-wheeler in Kentucky

FREEBURN, Ky. – One person was injured in Kentucky after a crash with a tractor-trailer on Friday.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) said in a media release that it is investigating a two-vehicle injury collision that occurred at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2026, on State Highway 194 E in the Freeburn community of Pike County.

KSP said its preliminary investigation indicates Morris Casey was operating a 2010 Ford Ranger traveling eastbound on State Highway 194 east when his vehicle struck the rear of a 2001 Western Star tractor-trailer coal truck operated by Larry Conley. The tractor-trailer was stopped due to road construction at the time of the collision.

Casey was airlifted to a trauma center for treatment of his injuries.

The collision remains under investigation by KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement.