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Big rig tire blows out, causes rollover, seriously injures biker in Missouri

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Big rig tire blows out, causes rollover, seriously injures biker in Missouri
A tire failure caused a crash on Interstate 44 on Saturday in Missouri that caused a rollover and a serious injury to a biker.

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — A tire failure caused a crash on Interstate 44 on Saturday in Missouri that caused a rollover and a serious injury to a biker.

A crash summary from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) stated that a tractor-trailer experienced a tire failure on I-44 at the 157-mile marker in Pulaski County, Missouri which forced the rig into the median.

Police say the semi overturned and then caught fire. The tractor-trailer driver, a 34-year-old man from Lockport, New York suffered minor injuries and reportedly sought his own treatment.

Flying debris struck two motorcycles, one driver of which, who was from South Milwaukee, Wisc. was flown to a Springfield, Missouri hospital with serious injuries.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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