New York police issue 55 tickets during work zone operation

BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. — Authorities including New York State Police (NYSP) and the New York State Department of Transportation in Broome County, New York (NYSDOT), conducted an Operation Hard Hat enforcement detail on Friday, in an active work zone along Interstate 88.

According to a news release from the NYSP, troopers conducted the detail on Interstate 88 in Colesville near exit 6, where NYSDOT crews were performing bridge repairs on the Interstate 88 bridge over State Route 79.

Police say during the enforcement detail, troopers issued a total of 55 tickets, including 50 speeding tickets to motorists traveling through what police said was a clearly marked active work zone, where the speed limit had been reduced to 55 miles per hour.

NYSP said the highest speed clocked during the detail was 86 miles per hour. One ticket was issued for using a mobile device, one ticket for failing to move over and two tickets for no seat belt.

“Operation Hard Hat is a targeted traffic enforcement initiative designed to improve safety for highway workers and motorists,” the release stated. “The initiative focuses on reducing dangerous driving behaviors in active work zones, protecting the men and women who maintain New York’s highways, and improving safety in construction zones across the state.”

State troopers are embedded within active work zones, often dressed as highway maintenance workers to observe motorists committing violations such as speeding, distracted driving and other dangerous behaviors. Once a violation is observed, uniformed troopers in the area are advised and issue the appropriate citation.

The New York State Police say highway work zones are temporary, but the risks to workers are real.

“Please slow down, stay alert, eliminate

distractions, obey posted speed limits, and move over when required,” NYSP said. “Fines are doubled in work zones and multiple convictions could result in the suspension of a driver’s license.”