Arizona police arrest semi driver after testing nearly four tmes over legal BAC limit

BAGDAD, Ariz. — A semi truck driver is facing DUI charges after testing nearly five times the legal limit in Arizona.

The Arizona Highway Patrol (AZDPSHP) issued a release announcing the arrest.

Police say on July 11, 2026, Highway Patrol State Troopers with the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit responded to calls about a concerning semi on US Highway 93. A bobtail semi was stopped in the travel lanes with the driver reportedly sleeping.

Police say the vehicle then continued southbound on while swerving in and out of the lanes and into oncoming traffic.

An ambulance followed the vehicle and provided updates, according to the release.

The vehicle finally stopped off to the right, according to police, and a trooper arrived on the scene.

“Due to the reckless driving behavior, troopers were concerned about impairment,” AZDPS release stated. “The driver refused field sobriety tests, however, provided a preliminary breath test that revealed a .197 BAC.”

The unidentified driver was criminally cited for DUI and “turned over to a responsible party.”

“Legal limit for CMVs is .04,” DPS stated. “This driver was more than four times that limit. Truck responsibly and save drinking for when you’re off the clock. Only driving sober saves lives.”