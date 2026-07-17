Operation Trooper in a Truck underway in Wisconsin

Wisconsin State Patrol troopers began riding alongside semi truck drivers this week in the annual Trooper in a Truck enforcement and education campaign.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation outlined the week’s activities in a news release.

In partnership with the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association (WMCA), Wisconsin State Patrol troopers use the higher vantage point in the cab of a semi truck or the back of a bus to spot risky driving, especially near commercial motor vehicles (CMV). Trooper in a Truck will take place on highways across the state on July 13-17.

“This is the sixth year of our Trooper in a Truck campaign, and it wouldn’t be possible without our longstanding partnership with the WMCA,” Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan said. “This initiative is about leveraging partnerships and combining efforts to achieve a shared goal–preventing dangerous driving behaviors on Wisconsin roads.”

The release stated that troopers would be looking for risky driving behaviors, including distracted driving, speeding, following too closely and seatbelt violations. When an officer identifies a violation from the truck or bus, they would radio to patrol cars in the area for appropriate enforcement action.

“Trooper in a Truck details have been very successful in past years, and we have drivers who look forward to the initiative every year,” WMCA President Dan Johnson said. “We’re incredibly grateful for the partners who donate equipment and drivers to support the effort. We all have to work together to make our roads safer.”

Trooper in a Truck is part of Operation Safe Driver Week​, a nationwide awareness and enforcement initiative aimed at improving driving behaviors of passenger vehicle and CMV drivers.

State Patrol troopers and inspectors regularly work to enforce traffic laws and reduce crashes involving CMVs. During this detail, officers will be on high alert for dangerous driving on the highway with a focus on drivers near CMVs.